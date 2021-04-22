FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The federal government of Nigeria has opened an investigation into the case of a stowaway discovered on a plane that flew from Lagos to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The government declared that CCTV footages are being reviewed to show how the stowaway beat airport security and found his way to the plane.

Earlier reports had it that the body of an unidentified man was discovered in the landing gear compartment of a plane that flew into Amsterdam, the Netherlands from Lagos Nigeria.

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd, Faces…

Meet The White Boyfriend Of One Of The #Chibok Girls Who…

it was gathered that the KLM plane arrived in the Netherlands from Nigeria on Monday, April 19 through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The body was said to have been discovered by the airport technical staff with initial reports suggesting the yet-to-be-identified man was killed by freezing temperatures during the flight.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl

Dutch security authorities have confirmed the body and have also commenced investigations into the man’s identity and cause of death.

Similarly, the government of Nigeria has said the case is now under investigation.

Victoria Shin-Aba, The South-West Regional Manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was quoted by Daily Trust to have said on the matter that: “We are trying to investigate it whether it is from here (Lagos Airport) or somewhere else. We are trying to find out through the CCTV and this is ongoing.”

