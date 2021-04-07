Funke Akindele, others react to Falz’s new tattoo of all his family members on his hand

Sensational singer and actor, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has sent social media into a frenzy with a video of the tattoos he drew on his body.

According to the 30-year-old, he decided to tell a story with the tattoos hence the reason why he tattooed the images of his family members which consists of his father, mother, his two sisters and him.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Falz wrote;

I told you this summer will be dangerous! Linked up with the sickestttt tattoo artist in Lagos & we have started telling my story!!”

Reacting to this,

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Folarin!!! You have draw cartoon”

@acupofkhafi wrote “So good to see it healing well! Lol mommy and daddy can’t be angry since it’s a picture of them”

@dukeofspadess wrote “Ahhh Falz Abs Don Complete…Good work my brother”

@ms_dsf wrote “You aff join gang oooo”

@tmx0 wrote “I like as you use the first tattoo bribe everybody “but it’s your face naw!?”