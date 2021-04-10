‘Get out with your stupid advice’ – Actress, Nkechi Blessing blasts everyone asking her to keep her relationship private

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to Instagram to address the issue of keeping marriage private.

According to the controversial actress, whether a marriage is kept private or not, if it will scatter, it will scatter.

The 32-year-old, however, shunned those advising her to keep her relationship private by telling them to keep their opinions.

In her words;

“Marriage wey go scatter go still scatter, If you like hide am like palliative… there is no manual in keeping a man who doesn’t want to be kept. Find yours and pray it works… Make all of una getat with your stupid advice… Are you even happy in your own relationship ?? Ndi ara …”

@ayo.j.cross wrote “No be lie, but if you keep am off line, everybody no go see the fk. Everybody dey ment lori ila”

@sulemansamson wrote “Don’t write this advice down oooo. This one no make sense oooo.”

@anonym825 wrote “Wait dem use relationship do una ni….. Everything left right centre man woman relationship… Empty heads… Mchew”

