‘God showed up for me’ -Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi says as she celebrates birthday (Photos)

Entertainment
By Kafayat

HRH, Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi is celebrating her birthday today, 16th of April and she has decided to bless her followers on Instagram with stunning photos of her self.

Captioning the photos, the mother of one said that her new year started on a good note and she is grateful because God showed up for her.

In her words;

“This is me saying thank you to God for all the beautiful things he has done for me, a new year has started on a beautiful note because God and you all showed up for me, mega thanks to all families and friends.”

Reacting to this,

@adesola_abikeade wrote; “Epitome of beauty”

@mostbeautifulyorubagirl wrote; “Long Life YEYE Too beautiful”

@momentwithsandrao wrote; “I love you Olori, your heart is raw gold”

@olayinka_lizzy wrote; “Thank God for ur life ma.”

Via Instagram
