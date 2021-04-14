TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

Gov. El-Rufai is a kind person and has a tender heart – Pastor Adeboye

News
By Olumide

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye yesterday visited Governor Nasir El-Rufai  following the release of members of his church who were kidnapped in Kaduna state.

Pastor Adeboye in his statement during the visit described the Kaduna state Governor as a kind person who has a tender heart.

He also assured Governor El-Rufai that God is going to fight for him.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

Naira will be powerful again – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye said;

“We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being.

“We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.

“We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria.

“When God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticizing you now, will probably see the other side of the story.”

On his own part, Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the RCCG family over the abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna State.

He said;

“We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.

“This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Gov. El-Rufai is a kind person and has a tender heart – Pastor Adeboye

Woman demands Prince Harry is arrested after claiming he promised to marry her

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

BBNaija: “Block Me” – Drama as Tochi reacts after Kiddwaya asked him not to call…

Headless Bodies Uncovered Under bridge In Cross River

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Lagos police reject N500, 000 bribe offered to them by suspects arrested with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More