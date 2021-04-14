Gov. El-Rufai is a kind person and has a tender heart – Pastor Adeboye

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye yesterday visited Governor Nasir El-Rufai following the release of members of his church who were kidnapped in Kaduna state.

Pastor Adeboye in his statement during the visit described the Kaduna state Governor as a kind person who has a tender heart.

He also assured Governor El-Rufai that God is going to fight for him.

Pastor Adeboye said;

“We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being.

“We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.

“We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria.

“When God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticizing you now, will probably see the other side of the story.”

On his own part, Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the RCCG family over the abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna State.

He said;

“We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.

“This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.”