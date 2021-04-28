TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Lady reveals in controversial tweets, how Remi Tinubu became a…

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors Finally Laid To Rest (PHOTOS)

News
By San
Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors Finally Laid To Rest (PHOTOS)

The remains of Dorothy Yohanna, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, has been laid to rest today April 28.

Recall that armed bandits broke into the private university located along the Kaduna-Abuka Highway in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night, April 20, shooting sporadically before whisking an unspecified number of students away.

The abductors later contacted their parents to demand a collective ransom of N800 million.

READ ALSO

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure…

Five Policemen Shot Dead In Fresh Imo Attack

Dorothy was one of the students abducted by the bandits on April 20.

On Friday, April 23, the state government announced it had recovered the bodies of Dorothy and two other students.

Read Also: ‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi Blows hot after Princess narrated baba Ijesha’s rape case

On Monday, April 26, the state government also announced it had discovered the remains of two more abducted students of the University.

Dorothy’s body was laid to rest today April 28.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors…

Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure Water’ Hawker…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

Actress, Aisha Lawal reacts to claims that she died during childbirth (Video)

INEC announces date for 2023 general elections

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More