Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors Finally Laid To Rest (PHOTOS)

The remains of Dorothy Yohanna, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, has been laid to rest today April 28.

Recall that armed bandits broke into the private university located along the Kaduna-Abuka Highway in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night, April 20, shooting sporadically before whisking an unspecified number of students away.

The abductors later contacted their parents to demand a collective ransom of N800 million.

Dorothy was one of the students abducted by the bandits on April 20.

On Friday, April 23, the state government announced it had recovered the bodies of Dorothy and two other students.

On Monday, April 26, the state government also announced it had discovered the remains of two more abducted students of the University.

Dorothy’s body was laid to rest today April 28.