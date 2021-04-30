‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike Dabiri reacts to Baba Ijesha rape case

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media & Publicity, Abike Dabiri has reacted to the ongoing Baba Ijesha rape case.

According to Abike, the crime is a serious one and the actor might spend nothing less than 14 years in jail.

Taking to Twitter to say this, Abike wrote;

“So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, who defied a girl, at 7 years and later at 14 years! Who knows how many the paedophile could have damaged if he wasn’t caught,” Dabiri wrote.

“I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison. His plea begging on some video I watched should not be acceptable.“We should all do all we can to support the girl’s foster mother, Princess, to ensure this case goes to court and fully tried, and maximum sentence passed on him.”