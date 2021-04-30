TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ –…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest…

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure…

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike Dabiri reacts to Baba Ijesha rape case

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media & Publicity, Abike Dabiri has reacted to the ongoing Baba Ijesha rape case.

According to Abike, the crime is a serious one and the actor might spend nothing less than 14 years in jail.

Taking to Twitter to say this, Abike wrote;

READ ALSO

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha…

‘There is going to be war if Baba Ijesha is released…

“So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, who defied a girl, at 7 years and later at 14 years! Who knows how many the paedophile could have damaged if he wasn’t caught,” Dabiri wrote.

“I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison. His plea begging on some video I watched should not be acceptable.“We should all do all we can to support the girl’s foster mother, Princess, to ensure this case goes to court and fully tried, and maximum sentence passed on him.”

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release from police…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online beggar after she…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

‘She moved into my house to help me with my IVF journey’ –…

‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike…

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

My personal lawyer – 2Baba celebrates his lookalike son Zion as he becomes…

I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria -BBNaija’s Erica

How Using Practice Tests Can Help You Succeed in Earning CompTIA Certbolt…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More