Headless Bodies Uncovered Under bridge In Cross River

News
By San

An unspecified number of headless bodies were found at Five Miles area in the outskirts of Cross River capital city, Calabar on Tuesday. Punch reports

Eyewitnesses, who were at the scene, said men and women were among the dead bodies dumped in a valley by the double carriageway under construction.

Some pegged the figures at 15, while others said there were up to nine bodies.

It was gathered that farmers first discovered the bodies early in the morning before a crowd later gathered at the scene.

“Some persons may have brought these corpses in a vehicle and dumped them here last night,” Alex, a commercial driver, who was at the scene, was quoted as saying.

Nsikak Etim, who was also at the scene, said, “I couldn’t count the number of bodies dumped there because of the difficult terrain.”

The location is not quite far from police and security agents’ checkpoints on the Calabar-Odukpani highway.

It was gathered that the corpses were being evacuated later in the day under the supervision of policemen, even as the Cross River Police Command Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo and her deputy, Igiri Ewa, declined to pick their calls.

