Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as organizers drop update ahead of the 6th edition

Ahead of the commencement of Big Brother Naija 6th edition, organizers of the reality TV show on Monday dropped a latest update concerning some of their sponsors.

The organizers announced they have gotten two sponsors as they revealed that the 6th edition will be entertaining.

Reacting to the update, BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality TV star, Dorathy took to her Twitter handle to joke about reapplying for the show.

According to Dorathy, she revealed she heard the cash prize for the winner of the 6th edition is more.

She said, ”I’m re-applying,Heard the money is more, let me go and change my name.”

See her post below: