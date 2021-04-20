How a Nigerian man nearly lost his job – A lesson for perverts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide
Image photography/Shutterstock

A Nigerian man has taken to popular forum, Nairaland to narrate how he almost lost his job while lusting after a woman who turned out to be his boss’ wife.

He went on to thank God he didn’t speak first as the woman was the first to introduce her self.

See his narration below;

Tuesday morning on my way to work, I decided to buy some akara and bread. After purchasing my akara, I saw this young beautiful lady staring at me with a simple smile. Me that no lady has ever smiled at me, I almost went crazy and began to thank God for bringing this beautiful lady to me on a platter of gold.

She kept on staring at me for about 2 minutes. I was ready to shoot my shot. So I decided to walk up to her and tell her how sexy she was, flirt with her and get her number.

As I put my akara and bread in my bag, she made the move and began coming to my direction. Omo, my head wan blow. See as I dey thank God. I decided to first comment on the size of her boobs before any thing else.

Tears rolled down my cheeks as she first said to me, ” You are Mr Seyi, my husband’s
new employee, right?” I replied, ” Thank you ma”

That’s how I would have lost my job if she didn’t speak first. God is good.

