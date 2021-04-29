How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie pens heartfelt message after losing her mum

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has poured out her heart in a heartfelt message as she pays tribute to her late mum, Grace Ifeoma Adichie, who died months after losing her dad.

”How Does A Heart Break Twice?,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie captioned her Instagram post, which included two pictures of her and her mom.

An extract from the message read,

On Saturday her driver drove her to Mass. Sunday evening she was unwell. She was taken to a private hospital in Awka. We were worried, but a few hours later, she was better, sitting up, eating rice. On the phone I told her. “We love you, Mummy, try and rest.”

The next morning, the doctor sent an update to say she was doing even better. But moments later, he took the sudden bewildering decision to transfer her to the Teaching Hospital, she was hastily moved. He claimed the Teaching Hospital had better facilities. “Do my children know I’m being transferred?” she said to have asked. Two hours after, she arrived at the Teaching Hospital, she died. It was March 1st, my father’s birthday.

