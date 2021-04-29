TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie pens heartfelt message after losing her mum

Entertainment
By Olumide

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has poured out her heart in a heartfelt message as she pays tribute to her late mum, Grace Ifeoma Adichie, who died months after losing her dad.

”How Does A Heart Break Twice?,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie captioned her Instagram post, which included two pictures of her and her mom.

An extract from the message read,

READ ALSO

Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards…

Hotel is better than house – Basketmouth speaks on why…

On Saturday her driver drove her to Mass. Sunday evening she was unwell. She was taken to a private hospital in Awka. We were worried, but a few hours later, she was better, sitting up, eating rice. On the phone I told her. “We love you, Mummy, try and rest.”

The next morning, the doctor sent an update to say she was doing even better. But moments later, he took the sudden bewildering decision to transfer her to the Teaching Hospital, she was hastily moved. He claimed the Teaching Hospital had better facilities. “Do my children know I’m being transferred?” she said to have asked. Two hours after, she arrived at the Teaching Hospital, she died. It was March 1st, my father’s birthday.

Swipe to see more,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie pens heartfelt message…

Only God can judge me – Naira Marley, Nigerians react

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous on Red Table…

BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it…

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors…

Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More