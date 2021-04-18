How I have survived women’s pressure for 32 years – Reverend Father Enyinnaya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By Olumide

The parish priest of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Okwuohia, Obowo, Imo State, Rev. Fr. John Enyinnaya in a recent interview with PUNCH has revealed how he has survived women’s pressure for 32 years.

While priest are known to live a celibate life, he however revealed he receives advances from women and how he has been handling it.

When asked if any woman has ever made advances to him or tried to be in a relationship with him, the priest responded,

How can they not make advances to me? I am a very handsome man. They do, but it is left for me as a Catholic priest, who knows what his office means, to say no or yes. If I tell you that no woman has ever made advances to me, I may not be telling you the truth. There are many (women) who appreciate you and want something from you, it is just for you to know who you are. If a priest does not recognise his position, they (women) will mess him up and people will turn him into a butt of jokes.

