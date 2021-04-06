I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos – Anita Joseph

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph took to Instagram to reveal why she abruptly abandoned a movie set. According to the plum role interpreter she had to leave a movie set in Enugu to fly to Lagos to sleep with her husband.

She also revealed that most of her colleagues and her siblings at the movie set in Enugu did not understand the reason why she flew back to Lagos.

She Wrote;

“Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby 🏃‍♀️
Now I can go back to work with a full Tank “

I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption bec they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to enugu the next Day 🤣🙂🤣

Reacting to his wife’s Instagram post, MC Fish wrote; “problem oh..may our tank never be empty in Jesus name

