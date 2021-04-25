‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses with DJ Cuppy’s billboard

Famous Nigerian, Billionaire, Femi Otedola took to Instagram to disclose that is a proud father.

According to Otedola, his daughter, DJ Cuppy has made him proud with the classical album she just released.

Sharing a photo he snapped when he bumped into her billboard, the father of four wrote;

“A proud father that always supports! My daughter @cuppymusic made a classic album with “Original Copy!” Oxford University next! …F.Ote”

Reacting to these praises, Cuppy wrote in the comment section;

“Omg Papa … Always there when I need you, love you so much! xxxxxxx”

