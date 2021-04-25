TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I am not afraid to eat alone – Tacha says as she slays in…

Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts…

Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school for…

Nigerians blame Ada Jesus for causing her death as video of her…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Amidst marriage crisis, Actress, Chacha Eke welcome 4th child

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife…

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade-…

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses with DJ Cuppy’s billboard

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nigerian, Billionaire, Femi Otedola took to Instagram to disclose that is a proud father.

According to Otedola, his daughter, DJ Cuppy has made him proud with the classical album she just released.

Sharing a photo he snapped when he bumped into her billboard, the father of four wrote;

READ ALSO

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip…

DJ Cuppy and her father, Otedola warns those taking her…

“A proud father that always supports! My daughter @cuppymusic made a classic album with “Original Copy!” Oxford University next! …F.Ote”

Reacting to these praises, Cuppy wrote in the comment section;

“Omg Papa … Always there when I need you, love you so much! xxxxxxx”

As we all know,  DJ Cuppy happens to be one of the most trolled celebrities on social media and just recently, she was dragged by a troll who condemned her song. Read the story here…

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I am not afraid to eat alone – Tacha says as she slays in new photos

Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to actor, Baba…

Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school for the first time…

Nigerians blame Ada Jesus for causing her death as video of her insulting actor…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Amidst marriage crisis, Actress, Chacha Eke welcome 4th child

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a birthday party…

Activists by day, hustlers at night – Festus Keyamo exposes Eedris…

I Have An Issue With Pastors Using Armed Bodyguards – Daddy Freeze

I became a millionaire at the age of 18 – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde speaks on…

School Is Not Scam; I Missed A Life-Changing Appointment Because I Don’t…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More