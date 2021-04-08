TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny…

I am in London taking a short rest – President Buhari

News
By Olumide
President Buhari’s personal bodyguard is dead

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari a few days ago embarked on a trip to London.

Buhari to travel for a medical check-up in London

In a latest report, the President has said he is taking a short rest in London, United Kingdom.

READ ALSO

Pres. Buhari arrives in London (Video)

Buhari to travel for a medical check-up in London

This is contained in his letter on Thursday to King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family, Daily Post report.

Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had been resolved amicably.

“While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

Buhari stated that the King’s exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration.

The President observed relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and ”I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance,” the letter added.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I am in London taking a short rest – President Buhari

Charly Boy shares photo of his family car ‘a pioneer model of the British…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

For the 3rd time in a roll, Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann welcomes a baby…

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More