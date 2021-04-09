I asked God for a friend he gave me a son – Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi shares lovely video of him & their son

Nollywood actor and husband to actress, Toyin Abraham, Kola Ajeyemi recently took to his social media account to thank God for his son, Ire.

Kola Ajeyemi who is a father of two, revealed he asked God for a friend that would always love and care for him but he gave him a son.

Sharing a video of himself and his son, Ire having a nice time, the Yoruba star wrote;

”I asked God to give me a friend who will always love and care for me He gave me a son #iretemi love forever @temitopeajeyemi #IRE”

See video below;

Kola Ajeyemi already has a daughter from a previous relationship before meeting Toyin Abraham.