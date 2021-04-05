TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I Can Relate’ – Toyin Abraham Hints At Her Struggle To Have A Child After Listening To Adesua And Banky W’s Story

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shared a glimpse of the struggles she faced before she could have a child with her husband.

Toyin Abraham slid under the comment section of Adesua Etomi’s post when Adesua shared a video that revealed the struggles she went through before she could conceive a child.

Adesua Etomi captioned her post as: @bankywellington and I shared a bit of our story yesterday… about our journey towards having a child. At some points it might make you laugh or cry, but we hope that it will inspire and encourage you, help you heal and build your faith. The full conversation is on Banky’s YouTube channel (link on Banky’s profile). The full Easter service is on The Waterbrook’s channel.
Please watch, subscribe and if you feel compelled, share.

'A lot of progress is lost in comparison'…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and…

And to every family in waiting…
to the women especially, I see you. I feel you. My heart is with you.

To every family or woman that has experienced this loss, I see you. I feel you. My heart is with you.

Toyin Abraham reacted and wrote: “@adesuaetomi hmmm I can relate… Thanks for sharing dear.. God bless you and bless our children”

Watch the video here: ‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break down as they open up on their struggles to have a child

