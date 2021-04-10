TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I couldn’t pay your 22k hospital bill when you were born –Yul Edochie pens touching note to daughter on 16th birthday

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media account to celebrate his daughter and first child, Danielle Edochie on her 16th birthday .

According to Yul Edochie in a long post he shared via his Instagram account he revealed he couldn’t not afford her hospital bill of 22k when she was born in 2005.

He wrote, ”I can’t keep calm oo. My daughter, my first child is 16 today.
Happy 16th Birthday to my Angel @danielleyuledochie I still remember that beautiful day in 2005 when you were born. How happy we were to have you. The nurses said you were the cutest baby ever born in that hospital. You never stopped smiling at everyone. That was also the year I joined Nollywood. I remember how broke I was then and couldn’t afford 22k for hospital bills (😀😀😀)”

He added, “Your birth brought blessings to your mother @mayyuledochie and I.And we have watched you grow into a very intelligent, beautiful, prayerful and well behaved girl. The sky shall be your starting point my darling daughter. You shall be 10 times greater than your father. You shall respect everyone but fear no one. Your years on earth will be filled with achievements and blessings and you shall touch lives and be a blessing to the world. AMEN! Happy birthday Daddy’s girl @danielleyuledochie.”

