TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only…

‘I Can Relate’ – Toyin Abraham Hints At Her Struggle To Have A…

(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly…

‘I left my marriage broken and penniless’ –…

I get better with time – Toyin Abraham celebrates as ‘The Prophetess’ rakes in 43 million in its opening weekend

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham recently took to social media to celebrate her latest feat which she attained with her latest movie ‘The Prophetess.’

According to Toyin Abraham in a tweet she shared via her official Twitter handle she revealed that the movie made 43 million naira in it opening weekend.

The talented actress stressed that she gets better with time and she would continue to win.

READ ALSO

I married at a young age; endured suffering to please my dad…

Photos: How some celebrities pulled up at the premiere of…

She dropped a video from the movie and captioned it;

“Who dey shout?*
#Prophetess made over 43million in its opening weekend, even more than my last movie FATE OF ALAKADA! I celebrate my wins always because I get better with time and keep growing. Please my Darling Fam, go and watch Prophetess, it is showing in ALL cinemas.

See her teert below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy speculations

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

‘I Can Relate’ – Toyin Abraham Hints At Her Struggle To Have A Child After…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji others make Forbes…

The delay is their fault – Evangelist Mike Bamiloye discloses why many…

I get better with time – Toyin Abraham celebrates as ‘The…

Man recounts his traumatic encounter with kidnappers on Benin-Ore Expressway

Princess of Africow – Nigerians mock James Brown for declaring himself…

Mothers will be mothers – Reactions as DJ Cuppy’s mom sends a…

Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire – Forbes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More