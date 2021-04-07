I get better with time – Toyin Abraham celebrates as ‘The Prophetess’ rakes in 43 million in its opening weekend

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham recently took to social media to celebrate her latest feat which she attained with her latest movie ‘The Prophetess.’

According to Toyin Abraham in a tweet she shared via her official Twitter handle she revealed that the movie made 43 million naira in it opening weekend.

The talented actress stressed that she gets better with time and she would continue to win.

She dropped a video from the movie and captioned it;

“Who dey shout?*

#Prophetess made over 43million in its opening weekend, even more than my last movie FATE OF ALAKADA! I celebrate my wins always because I get better with time and keep growing. Please my Darling Fam, go and watch Prophetess, it is showing in ALL cinemas.

See her teert below;