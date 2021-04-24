I Have An Issue With Pastors Using Armed Bodyguards – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has said that he has an issue with pastors using armed bodyguards.
Taking to his Instagram page, the on-air personality writes that pastors who use armed guards have no right to give testimony about God’s protection.
“I really don’t have a problem with pastors using bodyguards and armed police men. Nigeria is NOT safe! What I have a real problem with, is pastors using armed guards, while selling anointing oil, handkerchiefs and stickers for members’ protection!
Any pastor who uses armed bodyguards should not be allowed to use testimonies involving armed bands, stickers etc for members’ protection.”
See his full post below:
