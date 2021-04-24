I Have An Issue With Pastors Using Armed Bodyguards – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has said that he has an issue with pastors using armed bodyguards.

Taking to his Instagram page, the on-air personality writes that pastors who use armed guards have no right to give testimony about God’s protection.

“I really don’t have a problem with pastors using bodyguards and armed police men. Nigeria is NOT safe! What I have a real problem with, is pastors using armed guards, while selling anointing oil, handkerchiefs and stickers for members’ protection!

