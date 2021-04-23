‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to actor, Baba Ijesha’s rape allegations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the rape allegations against Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha.

Recall that Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly raping a 14yr old girl in Lagos.

According to Tonto, if the Baba Ijesha was found guilty of this crime, she wants him to rot in jail.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Tonto wrote;

“If the allegations are true. I HOPE HE ROTS IN JAIL AND THEY DO THE SAME THING TO HIM WHEN HIS SOAP DROPS… IF THIS IS TRUE I WILL PERSONALLY MAKE SURE HE NEVER SEES THE LIGHT OF DAY.

WE WILL TOGETHER AS WOMEN STAND UP AND USE YOUR VOICE TO MAKE AWARENESS OF WHAT THIS MAN HAS DONE. Repost let the world see this
@naptipnigeria @unwomen @unitednations @nigerianpoliceforce @lagosstategovt

#RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST #RAPIST #OLARENWAHUJAMESISARAPIST #RAPIST #NIGERIACELEBRITY #YORUBASACTOR #ACTORRAPIST #RAPIST #JAILISNOTENOUGH”

Via Instagram
