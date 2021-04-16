”I felt like disappearing” – Lady recounts how embarrassed she felt after her vibrator fell in public

A Nigerian Lady recently took to her Twitter handle to narrate how embarrassed she felt after her vibrator fell off her bag in public.

The lady identified as @Etukmma on Twitter claimed she was crossing the road when her vibrator fell off from her bag.

She added that as she went to pick her toy, all the cars had to stop for her to pick it up which made her felt embarrassed.

Recounting her experience, she said the crowd however cheered up, especially okada riders, who encouraged her to pick up her “penis”.

See her tweet below,

“My vibrator fell out of my bag this morning in the middle of the road, while I was trying to cross… These cars had to stop for me to run back and pick up “my penis”. . Okada men were cheering me, I felt like disappearing.