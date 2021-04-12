TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I It was God’s design – Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko speaks on why he married four wives

NewsNollywood
By Olumide

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko in a recent statement has revealed why he ended up marrying more than one wife.

According to the top actor, he said that he did not become a polygamist intentionally.

The actor who has so far married four wives, said in an interview with Vanguard that he became a polygamist by God’s design which he does not have a right over.

Jide Kosoko said;

“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a business woman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field with me.

“In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be. Along the line, I lost the two to child births within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again.

“But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over.”

