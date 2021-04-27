TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

“I Still Don’t Believe I Own Stocks And A House” – BBNaija Erica Says

Entertainment
By San
erica2

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has expressed her appreciation to her fans once again a few weeks after they surprised her on her birthday.

According to her, it still baffles her mind that she owns a house, stocks and so many gifts thanks to her fans who keep supporting her at all times. Erica also mentioned that her tight schedules has not permitted her to unwrap her presents.

Erica said;

READ ALSO

I Stopped Going To Church Because My Pastors Want To Have…

“I was just watching my birthday videos all over again. Even till now I still don’t believe I own stocks and a house and all those gifts! I have been shooting back to back and haven’t used them cos I haven’t had any time off since that day! May God bless you all”.

Read Also: ‘No Mercy to Rapist’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe reacts to Baba Ijesha’s rape case

Erica celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago and as part of plans to make her day a memorable one, they gave her a lot of gifts to mark her day.

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie pens heartfelt message…

Only God can judge me – Naira Marley, Nigerians react

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous on Red Table…

BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it…

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors…

Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More