“I Still Don’t Believe I Own Stocks And A House” – BBNaija Erica Says

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has expressed her appreciation to her fans once again a few weeks after they surprised her on her birthday.

According to her, it still baffles her mind that she owns a house, stocks and so many gifts thanks to her fans who keep supporting her at all times. Erica also mentioned that her tight schedules has not permitted her to unwrap her presents.

Erica said;

“I was just watching my birthday videos all over again. Even till now I still don’t believe I own stocks and a house and all those gifts! I have been shooting back to back and haven’t used them cos I haven’t had any time off since that day! May God bless you all”.

Erica celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago and as part of plans to make her day a memorable one, they gave her a lot of gifts to mark her day.

