TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during…

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking…

Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release…

Association of Nollywood movie makers react to Baba…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to…

Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem fires back at Festus Keyamo

“I Tattooed Bobrisky On My Arm To Get Fame & Money; It Didn’t Work” – Man Cries Out

Entertainment
By San

The young man who tattooed popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky on his arm has explained that he thought he was going to get fame and money from his actions.

The young man has now stated that he drew a tattoo of Bob in order to get fame but then it did not work for him.

In a recent video he posted on Instagram, he explained that he had wanted to get money from Bob to build his career, but ended up being disappointed as things did not turn out as he envisaged.

READ ALSO

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant…

I became a millionaire at the age of 18 – Omotola…

He used the opportunity to urge fans to express their love for their favorite only because of the their true feelings and not for what they stand to gain.

Read Also: See Beautiful Moment A Man Stayed With His Wife In A Labour Room

He said, “If you love someone and you want to show how much you love them, please…show it for the love you have for them not for money or something you want from them.

“What worked for someone else might not work for you, I don’t regret having bob face in my hand because I thought she was going to give me money to build my career, my comedy. But it didn’t work for me…”

Watch him in the video below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a birthday party…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during surgery

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking characters’…

Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release from jail…

Association of Nollywood movie makers react to Baba Ijesha’s rape…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I Tattooed Bobrisky On My Arm To Get Fame & Money; It Didn’t…

See Beautiful Moment A Man Stayed With His Wife In A Labour Room

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

Nigerians react to video of dancer, Kaffy’s little boy doing house chores

NBC suspends Channels TV for interviewing IPOB PRO

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More