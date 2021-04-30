I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria -BBNaija’s Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate now reality star, Erica in a latest statement has declared that she wants to be the biggest star to have ever come out from Nigeria.

Erica who is also known as Star Girl by her fans and followers made this known during an interview with Voice UK.

The BBNaija star during the interview revealed she is not resting on her laurels as she is ambitious for her future. She said, “I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria, I want to be known across Africa, South Africa, Europe and the UK.”

Erica also shared her experience about her time at London’s MetFilm School in 2019.

