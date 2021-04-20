TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending…

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos…

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

Yvonne Jegede lauds Deyemi Okanlawon for near-nude scene in…

I want you to marry at 24 – Watch as actress, Iyabo Ojo tells daughter (Video)

Nollywood
By Olumide
I am too young to have a boyfriend – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla said

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in a recent statement has advised her daughter, Priscilla  Ojo to start considering an early marriage as the actress revealed she wants her to get married qt the age of 24.

Iyabo Ojo made this known in a video she shared on her Instagram page where she said she would not accept a late marriage from Priscilla or any of her children.

Iyabo Ojo, who got married at age 23, further advised her daughter never to date anyone who has no marriage interest at heart.

READ ALSO

I married at a young age; endured suffering to please my dad…

“Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy…

Sharing the hilarious video, she wrote:

I guess I’m old skool call me an African mother I believe in early marriage @its.priscy @rachel_doll_ no pressure tho but I can’t wait to pick another ebi.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years Old

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a…

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos State Government…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I want you to marry at 24 – Watch as actress, Iyabo Ojo tells daughter…

MC Oluomo celebrates as son becomes member of Beta Psi fraternity (Video)

Comedienne, Warri Pikin celebrates husband on his birthday in a ‘Naughty…

How a Nigerian man nearly lost his job – A lesson for perverts

Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady throws a party to celebrate her divorce…

‘I still can’t get over the pain’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo…

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More