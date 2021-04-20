I want you to marry at 24 – Watch as actress, Iyabo Ojo tells daughter (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in a recent statement has advised her daughter, Priscilla Ojo to start considering an early marriage as the actress revealed she wants her to get married qt the age of 24.

Iyabo Ojo made this known in a video she shared on her Instagram page where she said she would not accept a late marriage from Priscilla or any of her children.

Iyabo Ojo, who got married at age 23, further advised her daughter never to date anyone who has no marriage interest at heart.

Sharing the hilarious video, she wrote:

I guess I’m old skool call me an African mother I believe in early marriage @its.priscy @rachel_doll_ no pressure tho but I can’t wait to pick another ebi.

Watch video below;