‘I was a very useless guy’ – Peruzzi says as he recounts how he lost N400,000 Davido gave him

Sensational singer, Peruzzi has shared a story of how he lost N400,000 Davido once gave him.

According to the ‘Majesty’ crooner in an interview with Chude Jideonwo on his Show,‘ WithChude’, he was a very useless guy at the time he lost the money.

He said David wanted to give him the money for his ticket fee and because he had no personal bank account, he sent his Uber drivers account details and Davido paid the money in the account.

Peruzzi said the driver switched off his phone immediately he got the alert and since then, he has not heard from him.

In his words;

“So he just to me that I should come to Dubai. Because when he called me I was in the room doing nothing. He asked ‘do you have a passport?’ I said I don’t have a passport and he okay that he would call somebody”

“Then I got the passport the next day. Then he said ‘send your account for ticket’ Me very useless guy at that time I didn’t have any account, I was using different accounts. The account number I copied was the Uber guy that carried me. Omo Uber guy switched off his phone after collecting 400k.”

“I was like my ticket money is gone! I was looking for the Uber guy on Facebook. I went crazy. I went to Uber’s office and they said they had stopped the guy from working like a month ago. I was like where will I see 400k? What will I tell this guy that I just met? He would think that I have spent the money.”

