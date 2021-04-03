TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I was scared of how to take care of you singlehandedly – Actress, Nkechi Blessing pens down tribute to her child

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has penned down a tribute to her son on his second birthday today.

According to the 32-year-old, she was scared of how to take care of him when she conceived him. She further added that his birth brought so many blessings.

In her words;

“When I first had you, I was scared as to how I was going to take care of you singlehandedly… But then again your birth came with Soo much blessings that I couldn’t even Thank God Enough… And now seeing you grow into such a handsome smart kid, Nothing else matters but you my child… I wish you nothing but the very best kid, Continue to grow in God’s unending Grace King…Mummy loves you pieces”

Via Instagram
