TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

Laura Ikeji and husband, Ogbonna react to viral photos where he…

I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

Entertainment
By San
james brown

Crossdresser Obialor James, popularly known as James Brown says the time he spent in Ikoyi correctional facility in Lagos boosted his popularity.

“People don’t know this about me. They believe that I just woke up one day and went viral,” he told his Instagram followers on Thursday.

READ ALSO

The day you get to confront a female to leave your man is…

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs…

According to him, he in fact stayed in prison for one month, and therefore did not expect anyone to claim they helped him gain popularity.

The 22-year-old was arrested by the police on an allegation he attended a party for homosexuals. Homosexuality remains a crime in Nigeria with up to 14 years imprisonment if convicted.

Read Also: Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children generates comments

His fans have flooded his comment section with similar reactions.

@funnytoheeb wrote: “You for tell us make we join for prison😂😂.”

@omo_bewaji commented: “So in a nutshell make we go Ikoyi prison too abi bawo😂😂😂.”

@stevemikeofficial, on his part, reacted: “You can’t hate this guy😂😂.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size model, Denise…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother Confesses

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His Wedding

‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’ – Fans…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More