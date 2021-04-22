I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

Crossdresser Obialor James, popularly known as James Brown says the time he spent in Ikoyi correctional facility in Lagos boosted his popularity.

“People don’t know this about me. They believe that I just woke up one day and went viral,” he told his Instagram followers on Thursday.

According to him, he in fact stayed in prison for one month, and therefore did not expect anyone to claim they helped him gain popularity.

The 22-year-old was arrested by the police on an allegation he attended a party for homosexuals. Homosexuality remains a crime in Nigeria with up to 14 years imprisonment if convicted.

His fans have flooded his comment section with similar reactions.

@funnytoheeb wrote: “You for tell us make we join for prison .”

@omo_bewaji commented: “So in a nutshell make we go Ikoyi prison too abi bawo .”

@stevemikeofficial, on his part, reacted: “You can’t hate this guy .”