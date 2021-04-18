‘I will worship my wife always’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to Instagram to reveal that he will always worship his wife.

According to the 40-year-old, a real man would worship the mother of his children like his own mother.

Describing himself as a real man, the proud father of two said he loves his wife more than anything and he always puts his family first.

In his words;

”A REAL MAN would love nothing more than the mother of his children… He will Worship her next to GOD and cherish her like his own Mother… He Will always put his Family First & Second to NONE. And he will Raise & Teach his Son’s to do the same…. I am a REAL MAN… Do you know any others!! Tagg them & pray for them … Maka #FamilyOverEverything#MyWomanIsQueen#ILoveNothingMore#TrueLoveChronicles”