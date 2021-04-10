I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – Gov. El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a statement has stated that even if his own son were to be kidnapped by suspected bandits, he will not pay any ransom for his release.

El-Rufai who has consistently kicked against negotiations with bandits terrorizing the nation, said this during a radio interview on Friday April 9.

When asked if his administration is considering paying ransom to secure the release of the students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, the governor responded;

“I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead because I won’t pay any ransom” he said

According to him, his government is “absolutely not paying ransom” but considering other means to ensure the students are returned to their parents.