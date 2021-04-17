TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I would rather go for adoption than have my own kids – Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen reveals

Entertainment
By Olumide

While many look forward to having their own kids, the same can’t be said about popular plus-size model cum and actress, Monalisa Stephen.

This comes as Monalisa Stephen in a statement has said she would rather go for adoption than have children of her own.

Monalisa who recently had an interview with the Sun, said she took a decision when she was a teenager never to have a child of her own and is still standing by the decision.

In her words;

“Yes, I am still standing on my decision not to have my own kids. It was a decision I took when I was 16. I will rather go for adoption than have my own children. In fact, I may dedicate my life work to catering to kids around the world. I hope my future husband will understand and respect my decision.”

