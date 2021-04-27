If a relationship cost you money, it isn’t love – Reno Omokri

Popular political activist and author, Reno Omokri in one of his recent nuggets has dropped a tip for men concerning relationships.

Reno Omokri in a statement declared that any relationship that cost a man money is not love.

He wrote via his Twitter handle; ”If a relationship costs you money, it is not love. Don’t fall for the ‘God so loved the world that He gave’ line. God did not give money, or material things. He gave His Son. If a woman says that to you, give her your heart, not money!”

Hid statement, however, didn’t go down well with some of his followers.