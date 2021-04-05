IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

The ex-wife of Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, Sonia Morales has shared a photo of their son all grown up in a loved-up photo.

The Columbian model and the actor IK Ogbonna parted ways in August 2019. Their divorce caused a series of banter between the couple. Earlier on, Sonia Morales disclosed the real reason why she divorced IK Ogbonna. According to her, she divorced the actor because of his poor living condition.

In the latest photo, Sonia has shared a new photo of her grown-up son she had with IK Ogbonna. She shared the photos with the caption, “Happy Easter I hope you spent a day with people you love the most creating lifetime memories.

PS. don’t ask how we ended up barefoot ”.

