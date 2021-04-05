TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only…

Obafemi Martins clashes heavily with babymama at a party

Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as…

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

Entertainment
By San

The ex-wife of Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, Sonia Morales has shared a photo of their son all grown up in a loved-up photo.

The Columbian model and the actor IK Ogbonna parted ways in August 2019. Their divorce caused a series of banter between the couple. Earlier on, Sonia Morales disclosed the real reason why she divorced IK Ogbonna. According to her, she divorced the actor because of his poor living condition.

In the latest photo, Sonia has shared a new photo of her grown-up son she had with IK Ogbonna. She shared the photos with the caption, “Happy Easter 🐣 I hope you spent a day with people you love the most creating lifetime memories.
PS. don’t ask how we ended up barefoot 😩”.

READ ALSO

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His…

“I Got Married When I Was 20” – Don Jazzy Shares…

Read also: Police arrest suspected serial killer cultist in Ikorodu (Photos)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing hints at what the devil did at her son’s birthday…

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More