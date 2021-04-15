IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife shares video of their son asking for ‘Egusi’ in an Italian restaurant

Sonia La Reina, the ex-wife of popular actor IK Ogbonna in a recent post via social media shared a funny video of their son, Ace at a restaurant in Italy.

The young boy and his mother were out together at an Italian restaurant when he insisted on having a Nigerian food.

In the video which was shared, the his mother chuckled in the background as Ace squeezed his face and made his demand.

In the caption, the mum of one stated that it is becoming difficult to travel with her son until he asks for food he cannot get in foreign restaurants

“You can’t take him anywhere nowadays, traveling with this boy is all fun until he asks waitress for egusi in the middle of Italian restaurant. Moti giveup,” she wrote.

Watch the video below: