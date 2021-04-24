Ikorodu Bois excited as they get a call from popular American Director, Zack Snyder (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian sensational group, Ikorodu Bois have ticked a box off their bucket list as they meet with Hollywood director, Zack Snyder.

The group simply shared a superior new remake of the Army of the Dead trailer, and Zack Snyder loves it.

Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian on-line comedy group that’s recognized for its enjoyable and artistic reimaginings of common music movies and Hollywood film trailers. The group is comprised of three younger siblings and their cousin who’ve been making and sharing these movies since 2017. They’ve spoofed all kinds of movies including Extraction 2, Bad Boys For Life, Money Heist, and now Army of the Dead.

Their recent work got them a special recognition from the Justice League director who had a direct video call with the elated group. Snyder responded to the remake, calling it wonderful and hopes to see their movies some time soon.

Watch the video below:

 

