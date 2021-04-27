I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates turn reality stars; Kiddwaya and Dorathy got their fans and followers talking on popular micro-blog, Twitter today.
It all started after billionaire son, Kiddwaya committed a blunder in a tweet that has since been deleted.
Dorathy on seeing the blunder decided to troll Kiddwaya with some memes.
See below;
https://t.co/S9CiRRpp2K pic.twitter.com/m0D3L3Z6JG
— Dorathy Bachor🌍 (@Thedorathybach) April 27, 2021
Kiddwaya who saw the tweet took to his Twitter handle to respond as he declared that he would watch her handle for the day she would commit a similar blunder.
He wrote, ”Showed*
@Thedorathybach
titi I’m coming for you. Just make sure I don’t catch you slipping on these Twitter streets.”
Dorathyreacted to his tweet by saying she was only playing.
See the tweet below;
Small play pic.twitter.com/xgVAEhpPMJ
— Dorathy Bachor🌍 (@Thedorathybach) April 27, 2021
