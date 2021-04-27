I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates turn reality stars; Kiddwaya and Dorathy got their fans and followers talking on popular micro-blog, Twitter today.

It all started after billionaire son, Kiddwaya committed a blunder in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Dorathy on seeing the blunder decided to troll Kiddwaya with some memes.

See below;

Kiddwaya who saw the tweet took to his Twitter handle to respond as he declared that he would watch her handle for the day she would commit a similar blunder.

He wrote, ”Showed*
@Thedorathybach
titi I’m coming for you. Just make sure I don’t catch you slipping on these Twitter streets.”

Dorathyreacted to his tweet by saying she was only playing.

See the tweet below;

