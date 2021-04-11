‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter, Imade and her gang did to his house

Popular Nigerian music superstar, Davido has cried out on social media that his daughter Imade Adeleke and her friends have taken over from him in his house.

Davido took to his Instagram stories to share photos of his eldest child, Imade in action as she was busy with her friends playing in his Banana Island mansion.

In one of the pictures, Imade could be seen fondling with a teddy alongside one of her friends.

Davido is known for usually having a swell time with his children despite all of them coming from different mothers.

You’d usually see him have a nice time out with Imade; just days ago, he was having a good time with his son, Ifeanyi and he would jet out to America to meet Hailey.