I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to celebrate his wife, BamBam

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate now reality star, Teddy A has taken to his social media timeline to celebrate his woman and fellow BBNaija housemate, BamBam as she turns a year older.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Teddy A gushed over his wife as he bragged about the kind of woman BamBam has become.
Teddy A captioned the post: A beautiful woman with the purest of hearts; so loving, selfless, strong, fierce, passionate, driven and spirit filled! Happy birthday my queen. I love you and I’m proud of the woman you’ve become!
Recall that Teddy A and Bambam became lovers during their stay in the BBNaija house, the relationship went stronger outside the house as they went on to get married and remain so till date.
