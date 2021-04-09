TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Don Jazzy named father of the day as Nigerian men celebrate InternationalTwitterMensDay, order of programme (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian men today April 9th 2021 will be celebrating the International Twitter Men’s day on popular micro-blog, Twitter.

As at the time of this report, the #InternationalTwitterMensDay is currently at the number one spot on the Twitter trends.

Further report revealed that preparation for the day has been on since March with some group of people stated that they would avoid Twitter today and not join in the celebration.

A popular Twitter user known as Beardless Smallie disclosed that popular producer and Mavin record label owner, Don Jazzy was named father of the day.

The day is about celebrating masculinity .

Below is the order of programme for the day;

