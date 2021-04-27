‘It was a shoe that was too big’ – King of Elegushi, Ademola Saheed says as he celebrates 11 years on throne

A-List royal monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is celebrating his 11th year as the King of Elegushi.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the influential king wrote;

“It was with mixed feelings that this responsibility was entrusted on me, 11years ago. It was a shoe that was too big to fill but I was steeped in the rich pedigree of my ancestors who had occupied this throne before me, particularly, my great father and predecessor.

Through the mercy of God and the support of all the good people within and outside, we can easily highlight our modest contribution to this great kingdom and humanity but I am not unmindful that this is still a work in progress.

The people living or doing business here will continue to identify with us and our tireless work of building a peaceful and prosperous city for all of us. It is 11years today we started and Insha Allah, we will be here for much longer. To God indeed be all the Glory.”