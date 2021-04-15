TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing…

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

3-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumor Dies After Her Mom Allegedly…

Actress, Halima Abubakar reacts to Ruth Kadiri’s claims…

‘Its a big deal’ – BBNaija Nina and her fans react after what American media personality, Khloe Kardasian did to her

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina and her fans have reacted to what American media personality, Khloe Kadarshian did to her.

Khloe had taken to the comment section of the reality star to drop love smileys on one of her videos and excited Nina decided to celebrate by attaching a special importance to it.

According to the mother of one, her favourite, Khloe Kardashian commented and liked her last 2 posts and she is surprised.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Mercy Eke accused of doing money rituals as she buys…

‘This girl they hustle’ – Nigerians praise…

“Wait did I just see my favourite @Khloekardashian comment and like my last 2 posts… I love you do much koo”

 

Reacting to this,

@dohmyne wrote “It’s a big deal biko.. It’s a big deal.. Make she loud am.”

@mcstangraphics wrote “As much as some people will come here and start making it seem like she’s being unnecessarily excited over this… Let’s not come here and act like it’s not big deal. Let’s clap for her abeg. It’s not easy to attract such big reality TV star. It’s a very big achievement. Congratulations Nina”

@chinsy_ny wrote “Na big deal be that ohh”

@sabigirlcloset wrote “It’s a big deal to her and will be to many of us….. Very nice….”

@nini_benz6 wrote “It’s really a big deal tho!!! It’s a kardashian love

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with Davido’s baby…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Its a big deal’ – BBNaija Nina and her fans react after what…

Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ speaks Yoruba as he hangs out…

Marriage over, party started – Man defaces his car as he joyfully…

“My drug addiction was so bad bodyguards would check my pulse while…

Between Mercy Eke and a bank scammer who called to ask for her bank details…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife shares video of their son asking for ‘Egusi’ in…

Ifu Ennada sparks mixed reactions for flashing her underboobs in new

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More