It’s until a man is financially stable that he’s truly happy – Singer Praiz

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer, Praiz in a recent statement revealed his opinion on the moment a man can truly be described as being happy.

Praiz in a tweet via his official handle stressed that financial stability is what makes a man happy.

He wrote, ‘‘To be honest, it’s until a man is financially stable that he’s truly happy””

See his post below;

His statement has received different reactions from his fans and followers with many supporting his claim.

Praise Ugbede Adejo, better known by his stage name Praiz, is a Nigerian multi award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer.

Praiz’s music career hit the limelight after he finished second runner-up at the maiden season of Project Fame West Africa.

