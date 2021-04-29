Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the release of Baba Ijesha

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Iyabo Ojo, Princess and other concerned Nigerians stormed Kirikiri prison during the early hours of today, 29th of April to protest against the release of actor, Baba Ijesha who was arrested and detained for allegedly molesting a minor.

This comes after Punch Newspaper reported that a senior officer of the Lagos State Police Command has issued a directive to release Baba Ijesha from its custody on Friday, April 30th.

According to Iyabo, she was going to ensure that Baba Ijesha was rearrested and that the case is taken to the international level if the Nigerian government does not want to intervene.

In the video that surfaced on Instagram, Iyabo Ojo and Princess were seen within the Panti police station’s premises. Iyabo Ojo can be heard saying that the suspect is not going anywhere and justice must prevail.

Via Instagram
