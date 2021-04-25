Jagajaga Reloaded: Eedris Abdulkareem fires back at Festus Keyamo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Veteran Nigerian artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem has fired back at Festus Keyamo after the minister called him out in an earlier report.

The whole issue started after the singer released a song titled “Jagajaga Reloaded” with a line that goes: “Where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”

See also: Activists by day, hustlers at night – Festus Keyamo exposes Eedris Abdulkareem for disparaging him in new song

Reacting to the allegation, Eedris accused Keyamo of turning his back on him in his time of need despite being there for him.

He went on to ask if anything he said in “Jagajaga Reloaded” is a lie.

Eedris wrote:

JAGA JAGA TI GET E…

Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not?
When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.
When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.
He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.

The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled : “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo.

 

Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.
Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!

Festus Keyamo na cabal.

