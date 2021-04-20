Kaffy blasts a troll who says she’s ageing

Popular Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh has blasted a troll who made a mockery of her on social media.

This comes after Kaffy shared a photo of herself announcing a new series to premiere on her YouTube channel.

Reacting to the photo, an Instagram user identified as kadiri_68 mocked Kaffy, saying she is ageing fast.

This angered Kaffy as she lambasted the man and questioned when ageing had become a bad thing. She added the Instagram user is part of those that are adding so much pain to the world.

See the conversation below:

kadiri_68 wrote: Kaffy age don dey show. It is well with you ooo