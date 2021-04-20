Kaffy blasts a troll who says she’s ageing

Popular Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh has blasted a troll who made a mockery of her on social media.
This comes after Kaffy shared a photo of herself announcing a new series to premiere on her YouTube channel.
Reacting to the photo, an Instagram user identified as kadiri_68 mocked Kaffy, saying she is ageing fast.
This angered Kaffy as she lambasted the man and questioned when ageing had become a bad thing. She added the Instagram user is part of those that are adding so much pain to the world.
See the conversation below:
kadiri_68 wrote: Kaffy age don dey show. It is well with you ooo
kaffydance replied: @kadiri_68 you see its sad that you project the way you see life upon others . How is aging a bad thing . You are part of those that add so much pain to the world . The perfection you don’t possess is it me that should have it abi ? Let me know if you won’t age too . Unfortunately for you , you have no idea how blessed I am with my wellbeing . I pray you find peace and not look for flaws in others to feel better . You need my dance therapy class .
