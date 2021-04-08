Lady advises people who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
8 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria, total now 232

A lady identified as Dr Ijeoma Opara recently took to her social media timeline to recount what happened to a lady who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Opara, the lady refused to take the vaccine because she wanted to see what would be the effect on others who have taken it,she however died of the virus.

Dr Ijeoma Opara wrote, ”A close acquaintance of mine died from COVID on Sunday. What saddens me about her death is that she was offered the vaccine but refused because she wanted to see how others reacted.

While I don’t blame her for being hesitant, a part of me wishes I could have talked to her about her hesitancy. Maybe she would still be here.”

