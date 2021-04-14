Lady cuts off her engagement because she was proposed to with a 10k ring

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, a lady has called off her engagement over the price of ring her boyfriend proposed to her with.

According to the report, it disclosed that the engagement ring cost the boyfriend the sum of N10,000, which she considered to be cheap.

A Twitter user identified as @dearolaa shared the story on the micro-blogging platform.

When she asked how her friend knew the price of the ring, she stated that she had once seen the same ring from an Instagram vendor.

dearolaa wrote;

“My friend got engaged and cut off the engagement immediately because her boyfriend proposed with a 10 thousand naira ring. I asked how she knew it was a ten thousand naira ring then she said she has seen it on a vendor’s Instagram post before.

Can you imagine? Would you propose To the love of your life with a ten thousand naira ring? I feel so bad for her because this is what we have been praying for but the guy messed it up with the choice of ring.

”That kind of ring can turn another color in few weeks

😢 but then I feel she should have accepted it cos Some guys don’t even bother proposing with rings they just say it with words and they still move on.