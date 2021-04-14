TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal…

Lady cuts off her engagement because she was proposed to with a 10k ring

Social Media drama
By Olumide

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, a lady has called off her engagement over the price of ring her boyfriend proposed to her with.

According to the report, it disclosed that the engagement ring cost the boyfriend the sum of N10,000, which she considered to be cheap.

A Twitter user identified as @dearolaa shared the story on the micro-blogging platform.

READ ALSO

“Everything Nigerian men bring to the table, I already…

Man proposes to girlfriend with 5 different diamond rings…

When she asked how her friend knew the price of the ring, she stated that she had once seen the same ring from an Instagram vendor.

dearolaa wrote;

“My friend got engaged and cut off the engagement immediately because her boyfriend proposed with a 10 thousand naira ring. I asked how she knew it was a ten thousand naira ring then she said she has seen it on a vendor’s Instagram post before.

Can you imagine? Would you propose To the love of your life with a ten thousand naira ring? I feel so bad for her because this is what we have been praying for but the guy messed it up with the choice of ring.

”That kind of ring can turn another color in few weeks

😢 but then I feel she should have accepted it cos Some guys don’t even bother proposing with rings they just say it with words and they still move on.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady cuts off her engagement because she was proposed to with a 10k ring

Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out…

Nigerians react after actress Ruth Kadiri called out the organizers of Eko film…

3-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumor Dies After Her Mom Allegedly Runs Off With…

Scores injured as gas explosion rocks Amuwo Odofin, Lagos

Gov. El-Rufai is a kind person and has a tender heart – Pastor Adeboye

Woman demands Prince Harry is arrested after claiming he promised to marry her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More