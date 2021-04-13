TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Lady dumps her boyfriend for belittling Reality Tv Star, Kim Kardashian (screenshot)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

It is surprising to know that a little arguement can end a relationship.

According to a report shared by a Nigerian Twitter user identified as Ayo Sogunro, he revealed that a friend of his was recently dumped by his girlfriend over an argument on American Reality star, Kim Kardashian.

According to the screenshot he shared, the girlfriend dumped his friend because he belittled Kim Kardashian, who she said is her role model.

READ ALSO

Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after…

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He…

See also: ‘You’re one in a million’ – Actress Mide Martins appreciates her husband after what he did on her birthday

She stressed that they have different views on the reality star and had to end the relationship.

See screenshot below;

The screenshot has spark different reactions online leaving many surprised that a little argument could cause a breakup.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t be unintelligent around me – BBNaija’s Erica issues…

You are getting old – Fans react as actress Faithia Williams shares…

Prince Philip will reportedly be carried in wool coffin on electric Land Rover

Lady dumps her boyfriend for belittling Reality Tv Star, Kim Kardashian…

Speaking in tongues won’t replace the apology you owe people in English –…

Toyin Abraham Visits Her Hometown, Gives Villagers Free Cinema Experience

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More