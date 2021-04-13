Lady dumps her boyfriend for belittling Reality Tv Star, Kim Kardashian (screenshot)

It is surprising to know that a little arguement can end a relationship.

According to a report shared by a Nigerian Twitter user identified as Ayo Sogunro, he revealed that a friend of his was recently dumped by his girlfriend over an argument on American Reality star, Kim Kardashian.

According to the screenshot he shared, the girlfriend dumped his friend because he belittled Kim Kardashian, who she said is her role model.

She stressed that they have different views on the reality star and had to end the relationship.

See screenshot below;

The screenshot has spark different reactions online leaving many surprised that a little argument could cause a breakup.